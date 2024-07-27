Watch OFF! Play Their Farewell Show In LA

Earlier this year, OFF! announced farewell shows. On Friday, the psychedelic punk supergroup played their final gig in Los Angeles at the Belasco.

After New York punks Surfbort opened the evening, the band performed a 26-track set. Next week, there will be one last screening of their film Free LSD at Los Angeles’ Nuart Theatre, which accompanies their 2022 album of the same title. Watch footage from the show below.

SETLIST:

01 “Slice Up The Pie”

02 “Time Will Come”

03 “War Above Los Angeles”

04 “Black Widow Group”

05 “Kill To Be Heard”

06 “Ignored”

07 “Smoking Gun”

08 “Circuitry’s God”

09 “Muddy The Waters”

10 “Invisible Empire”

11 “Behind The Shifts”

12 “Worst Is Yet To Come”

13 “Suck the Bones Dry”

14 “Murder Corporation”

15 “Peace Or Conquest”

16 “Keep Your Mouth Shut”

17 “Free LSD”

18 “Void You Out”

19 “Red White And Black”

20 “Wiped Out”

21 “Black Thoughts”

22 “Darkness”

23 “I Don’t Belong”

24 “Panic Attack”

25 “Upside Down”

26 “Poison City”