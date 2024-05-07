OFF! Announce Farewell Shows

Last year, OFF! released the FLSD EP. The year prior, Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides) announced the departure of Steven McDonald (Redd Kross, etc.) and Mario Rubalcaba (Hot Snakes, etc.). Now, the psychedelic punk supergroup is announcing farewell shows.

Three gigs will take place before their indefinite hiatus: Chicago at Lincoln Hall with Shellac, New York at (Le) Poisson Rouge with Fucked Up, and their hometown of Los Angeles at The Belasco with Surfbort. Rubalcaba will join them on drums. These dates will coincide with screenings of their film Free LSD, which serves as an accompaniment to their 2022 album of the same title. It was written and directed by Coats.

Free LSD features Jack Black, Autry Fulbright II, D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys), David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Chelsea Debo, James Duval, Dana Gould, Barry Del Sherman, Davey Havok (AFI), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Chloe Dykstra, Chris D. (The Flesh Eaters), Don Bolles (Germs), Don Nguyen, and more. The film “follows the story of Keith (played by Keith Morris), an elderly sex shop owner that falls for a younger woman who visits his store looking for a gift,” reads the summary. It continues:

When their relationship turns physical, Keith’s failure to perform leads him to a strange erectile dysfunction doctor who offers hope in the form of an experimental drug. The experience gives Keith much more than renewed manhood. It also provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is not only the singer of the band OFF!, but also the target of an advanced AI species that will stop at nothing to prevent the group from making a new album that holds the key to an awakening of human consciousness.

Watch the trailer below, and find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES & FILM SCREENINGS:

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre – Free LSD film screening w/ Q&A

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Shellac)

07/19 – New York, NY @ Village East by Angelika – Free LSD film screening w/ Q&A

07/20 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge (w/ Fucked Up)

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (w/ Surfbort)

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Nuart Theatre – Free LSD film screening w/ Q&A