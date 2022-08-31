Next month, the punk supergroup OFF! will release their first album in eight years, since 2014’s Wasted Years. Free LSD features a recently updated OFF! lineup — Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks), Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead), and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus) — and the lead single “War Above Los Angeles.” Now, OFF! are sharing a blistering follow-up single and video called “Kill To Be Heard.”

Just like “War Above Los Angeles,” the “Kill To Be Heard” video actually features footage from a forthcoming feature film centered around Free LSD. Today’s video also features a slew of cameos from D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys), Don Bolles (Germs), David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Davey Havok (AFI), cosplayer/actor Chloe Dykstra, Chris D. (Flesh Eaters), actor Chelsea Debo, and more.

Listen and watch below.

Free LSD is out 9/30 via Fat Possum.