Last year, the punk supergroup OFF! resurfaced for the first time in a while with a Metallica cover that appeared on the massive Metallica Blacklist project. It was then that we learned the band’s lineup had changed a bit: Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides) were now joined by Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus). Today, that group of people is announcing the first OFF! album in 8 years, since 2014’s Wasted Years. It’s called Free LSD and will be out in September.

“After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios,” Morris said in a statement. “Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to Milo Goes To College.”

Today, OFF! are sharing the album’s lead single, “War Above Los Angeles,” with a music video that features appearances from David Yow, Don Nguyn, Chloe Dykstra, James Duval, D.H. Peligro, and more. It’s part of a feature film that will accompany the record. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Slice Up The Pie”

02 “Time Will Come”

03 “War Above Los Angeles”

04 “Kill To Be Heard”

05 “F”

06 “Invisible Empire”

07 “Circuitry’s God”

08 “Ignored”

09 “Black Widow Group”

10 “L”

11 “Muddy The Waters”

12 “Murder Corporation”

13 “Behind The Shifts”

14 “Worst Is Yet To Come”

15 “S”

16 “Suck The Bones Dry”

17 “Smoking Gun”

18 “Peace Or Conquest”

19 “Free LSD”

20 “D”

TOUR DATES:

10/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/26 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/28 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

10/31 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video

11/01 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/02 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/04 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/05 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

11/13 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/16 Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

11/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/18 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/08 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/09 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Free LSD is out 9/30 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.