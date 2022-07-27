OFF! – “War Above Los Angeles”
Last year, the punk supergroup OFF! resurfaced for the first time in a while with a Metallica cover that appeared on the massive Metallica Blacklist project. It was then that we learned the band’s lineup had changed a bit: Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides) were now joined by Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus). Today, that group of people is announcing the first OFF! album in 8 years, since 2014’s Wasted Years. It’s called Free LSD and will be out in September.
“After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios,” Morris said in a statement. “Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to Milo Goes To College.”
Today, OFF! are sharing the album’s lead single, “War Above Los Angeles,” with a music video that features appearances from David Yow, Don Nguyn, Chloe Dykstra, James Duval, D.H. Peligro, and more. It’s part of a feature film that will accompany the record. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Slice Up The Pie”
02 “Time Will Come”
03 “War Above Los Angeles”
04 “Kill To Be Heard”
05 “F”
06 “Invisible Empire”
07 “Circuitry’s God”
08 “Ignored”
09 “Black Widow Group”
10 “L”
11 “Muddy The Waters”
12 “Murder Corporation”
13 “Behind The Shifts”
14 “Worst Is Yet To Come”
15 “S”
16 “Suck The Bones Dry”
17 “Smoking Gun”
18 “Peace Or Conquest”
19 “Free LSD”
20 “D”
TOUR DATES:
10/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/25 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/26 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/28 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/31 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
11/01 Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/02 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/04 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/05 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/12 Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
11/13 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/16 Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
11/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/18 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
12/08 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/09 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
12/13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
12/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/16 San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Free LSD is out 9/30 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.