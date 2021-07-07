OFF! – “Holier Than Thou” (Metallica Cover)

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything from OFF!, the punk supergroup that former Black Flag/Circle Jerks singer Keith Morris formed with ex-Burning Brides frontman Dimitri Coats. The band hasn’t released anything since their 2014 LP Wasted Years. But today, OFF! are back with a new lineup and a new song — or, at least, a new version of an old song.

OFF! are one of the 53 artists on board to participate in The Metallica Blacklist, the absurd new project where a whole lot of people are covering songs from Metallica’s 1991 “Black Album.” (We’ve already posted covers from Jason Isbell and St. Vincent.) For this particular endeavor, OFF! have made a straight-ahead, ranty version of the deep cut “Holier Than Thou.” They’ve also made a cartoonish video to go along with the cover and to introduce the band’s new lineup.

As for that lineup: Redd Kross bassist Steve McDonald and Rocket From The Crypt drummer Mario Rubalcaba are now out of OFF! Instead, the band has recruited bassist Autry Fulbright II, formerly of …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, and drummer Justin Brown, who’s played with Thundercat and Flying Lotus and who’s also led his own rap-influenced jazz band. In director Chris Grismer’s video for the “Holier Than Thou” cover, OFF! find themselves booked at a Catholic church and play the most religious song they know. Fishbone’s Angelo Moore plays a shady manager, and the Jesus Lizard’s David Yow plays an evil priest. Miracles ensue. Check out the OFF! video and the Metallica original below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10, and you can pre-order it here.