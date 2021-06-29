St. Vincent – “Sad But True” (Metallica Cover)

By Chris DeVille

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album” with two big releases: a massive deluxe reissue and remaster and The Metallica Blacklist, a covers album featuring 53 artists’ takes on songs from the 1991 blockbuster.

On announcement day we heard the long-touted “Nothing Else Matters” cover by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and friends. Today they’ve shared St. Vincent’s loosely industrial, new-wavey take on the heavily thumping hit “Sad But True.” It’s closer to her MASSEDUCTION sound than the ’70s nostalgia of Daddy’s Home, but really the cover occupies its own little corner of the St. Vincent sonic universe.

In other St. Vincent news, Annie Clark was a guest on the latest episode of the Soda Jerker podcast. Check that out here and listen to her “Sad But True” cover below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.

