Jason Isbell – “Sad But True” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “Black Album” with a massive covers compilation that was introduced with a Miley Cyrus rendition that featured Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, and many others. Today, we’re getting three different versions of “Sad But True”: one by St. Vincent, one from Sam Fender, and another by Jason Isbell, who brings the full force of his band the 400 Unit for a rootsy take on the track.

Isbell’s cover comes just a few days after the release of a Johnny Cash cover he did for the Netflix film The Ice Road. Listen to his cover of Metallica below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.