Jason Isbell – “Sad But True” (Metallica Cover)

Alysse Gafkjen

New Music June 29, 2021 10:44 AM By James Rettig

Jason Isbell – “Sad But True” (Metallica Cover)

Alysse Gafkjen

New Music June 29, 2021 10:44 AM By James Rettig

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “Black Album” with a massive covers compilation that was introduced with a Miley Cyrus rendition that featured Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, and many others. Today, we’re getting three different versions of “Sad But True”: one by St. Vincent, one from Sam Fender, and another by Jason Isbell, who brings the full force of his band the 400 Unit for a rootsy take on the track.

Isbell’s cover comes just a few days after the release of a Johnny Cash cover he did for the Netflix film The Ice Road. Listen to his cover of Metallica below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    1 day ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    23 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    19 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest