The long-running hardcore band OFF! have been going through some band turmoil, and they debuted a new updated lineup with Free LSD, a full-length album that came out last fall. This year, they’re releasing a new EP for Record Store Day called FLSD, and they’ve just announced some details behind it: The EP will feature for punk songs left over from the album sessions, and the unedited versions of the four jazzy interludes that appear on Free LSD.

Today, they’re sharing a music video for one of the punk songs, “Keep Your Mouth Shut,” which includes footage from a Free LSD narrative feature film that debuted at the Slamdance Film Festival earlier this year. “We recorded ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’ for Free LSD but ended up saving it for the movie,” Dimitri Coats said. “We needed a powerful non-album track in the film to establish the band before their attempt to save human consciousness from the clutches of an evil alien species.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Keep Your Mouth Shut”

02 “Not Our Kind”

03 “Johnny Can’t Come Home”

04 “Wasted Satan”

05 “F (Full Version)”

06 “L (Full Version)”

07 “S (Full Version)”

08 “D (Full Version)”

The FLSD EP is out 4/22 via Fat Possum.