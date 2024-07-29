I think we’ve all known for a while that Pink Floyd will never reunite their classic lineup, at least in the traditional sense. David Gilmour and Nick Mason have had numerous disputes between Roger Waters since Waters left the band in 1985. But Mason is open to using artificial intelligence to make it seem as if all that drama never happened.

“It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music,” Mason said in a recent interview with Mirror. “If you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after?’…The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it.”

Mason and Gilmour are Pink Floyd’s only remaining members now, and they have released new music in recent years, namely their 2022 benefit single for Ukraine, “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” But Rogers has only made a couple of one-off appearances with his former bandmates since 1985, but even those seem to get eclipsed by interpersonal head-butting between them.

“In a 55-year career, most of it was great fun,” Mason added in the same interview. “We were ­enormously privileged to be in a successful band and tour the world and hang out with really interesting people. It’s a gold card to meet all sorts of your favorite sportsmen and actors.”

Mason also relishes in the nostalgia of those glory days with his spinoff project Saucerful of Secrets, who often play early Pink Floyd songs.: “The best thing about keeping the thing going is for our benefit. It makes sense to keep it going rather than ­shutting it down. I also enjoy it because the more time passes, the more you can look at it with a rosier glint.”

But back to the AI thing — if Mason and Gilmour were to go through with reviving Pink Floyd that way, it might not go over well. Last April, Billie Eilish, R.E.M., Jason Isbell, and 200 more artists signed an open letter discouraging developers from using AI in creating music. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr notably tapped in to AI last year on the Beatles’ “final” single “Now And Then,” using restoration technology to enhance John Lennon’s vocal demos. It’s a controversial subject! But using AI to restore a dead artist’s recordings feels a bit more reasonable than using AI to make it seem like a decades-long squabble between living artists just…magically disappeared.