Billie Eilish, R.E.M., Jason Isbell, & More Sign Open Letter Warning Against AI In Music

Billie Eilish, R.E.M., Jason Isbell, and 200 more artists have signed an open letter warning developers against using artificial intelligence in music creation. The letter, put together by the Artist Rights Alliance, issues a call on “AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.

Aimee Mann, Camila Cabello, Chuck D, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, Jon Batiste, Jon Bon Jovi, Mac DeMarco, Miranda Lambert, Nicki Minaj, Pearl Jam, and Sheryl Crow are also among the signees.

“The assault on human creativity must be stopped,” the open letter reads. “We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem.”