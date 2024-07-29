The Sydney duo Party Dozen switched up their typically chaotic sound on last month’s “The Big Man Upstairs,” the latest single from new album Crime In Australia. Their new song out today returns to the blustery, explosive sounds heard on last year’s “Wake In Might” and the band’s prior album The Real Work. It’s called “Money & The Drugs,” and it kicks up a whole lot of dust.

Drummer Jonathan Boulet shared this statement:

The first section of this song is inspired by a sound that we heard at the airport pick up zone in Sydney. A small aircraft coming in to land low would project this low bending rumble into the cement car park filling it with resonant frequencies. “Money & the Drugs” features Kirsty [Tickle] really letting it out into her saxophone void. Then it picks up a coupla gears into a rockin’ frenzy. It’s one of our most fun songs to play live. But sometimes too much of a good thing can land you in deep water. Sometimes this song gets away from us.”

The video for the song was filmed at the Camp A Low Hum festival in Sydney, and it definitely captures that live energy. Watch below, but watch out for some serious strobe light action.

Crime In Australia is out 9/6 on Temporary Residence.