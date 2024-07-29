Weezer Box Set, Like Broadway Residency, Canceled Due To Low Sales

Weezer will be able to tour on their first few albums until the end of time. They’re doing it again this year: A Blue Album 30th-anniversary run, where they’ll play the LP in full every night, with the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. along as openers. But when it comes to celebrating their more recent material, Weezer have been having a tougher times. A planned box set for their ambitious 2022 SZNZ EPs, much like the Broadway residency for those records, has been canceled.

Weezer spent all of 2022 releasing their SZNZ EPs — one for every season, each arriving as that season was beginning. The band planned to play a Broadway mini-residency for those EPs, but it was canceled because of low ticket sales. Last year, the band tweeted an announcement of a forthcoming SZNZ box set, but now that release has evidently met the same fate.

As Exclaim! points out, Weezer’s assistant and webmaster broke the news of the cancelation on the band’s Weezerpedia Discord server last Friday. After a fan asked what was going on with the box set, Koch replied, “ok official word: i just learned the SZNZ box was in fact cancelled, im sorry to confirm. Apparently high cost vs. not expecting enough sales to make it work. Feels kinda like the Broadway cancel thing… just letting SZNS be ‘as is’, and enjoy.” He added that it could be a Record Store Day release somewhere down the line.