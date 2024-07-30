Three children died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England on Monday. Swift shared a statement on her Instagram story Tuesday morning about the attack:

The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.

Per the BBC, the three children killed were girls ages six, seven, and nine. Police seized a knife and arrested a suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff whose name has been withheld. Authorities added that a motive for the attack was “unclear” and is not being treated as terror-related. Right now, five children and two adults are still in critical condition. A fundraiser was started benefitting the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help cover the funeral costs — it currently sits at more than £105,000, over eight times the initial goal. See Swift’s statement below.