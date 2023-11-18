Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Rio Concert, Postpones Tonight’s Show

Taylor Swift has been on the international leg of The Eras Tour. On Friday night, she performed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the Nilton Santos stadium. Many fans fell ill due to the heatwave, with a heat index of 140° Fahrenheit, and one concertgoer died of cardiac arrest.

23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fainted before Swift took the stage. She was taken to a medical station, and then transferred to the Salgado Filho Hospital. Fans are blaming the venue for banning water bottles, as well as for closing vents to prevent fans outside from watching. Swift stopped the show several times to ask security to get fans water; at one point, she chucked a bottle to a fan herself.

Taylor mid champagne problems applause stopped so she could get people water, our caring mother 🥺 #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bZIgiIxCxZ — Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) November 17, 2023

🏟️| Taylor throwing a water bottle to a fan who needs help while singing All Too Well 💪 #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/LfjPphKXI9 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 18, 2023

On her Instagram Story, the singer shared a statement on the death of Benevides, saying she is “overwhelmed by grief.” Read it in full: