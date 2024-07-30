If you like it when hardcore veterans branch out of HC and into the waters of catchier fare like garage rock and ’90s alternative — if you’re into the sound of groups like Militarie Gun and Spiritual Cramp, basically — then you should find a lot to like in the Denver band Public Opinion. They made a lot of noise with their 2022 EP Modern Convenience EP, and they followed it last year with their songs “Heaven Sent,” “Dry Clean Only,” and the Rex Tycoon collab “Bug.” Now, Public Opinion are getting ready to release their full-length debut, and it should be a good one.

Public Opinion recorded their debut album Painted On Smile with two past collaborators, Militarie Gun/Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton and God’s Hate/Twitching Tongues member Taylor Young, sharing production duties. They’ve just shared album opener “Drawn From Memory, a mean and bouncy riff-attack with some commendably harsh vocals from frontman Kevin Hart. (Not that one.)

In a press release, Kevin Hart describes “Drawn From Memory” like this: “I know one of these days I’m going to die and I won’t have been able to rectify every mistake I’ve ever made between now and then. So that means I have to choose what I can actually make an impact on. That’s easier said than done.” In the video, he dresses as a scarecrow and wanders through Denver. Below, check out the “Drawn From Memory” video, the Painted From Memory tracklist, and Public Opinion’s upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Drawn From Memory”

02 “Hothead”

03 “Some Don’t”

04 “Stethoscope”

05 “Passes Me By”

06 “Chicanery”

07 “No Fruit At All”

08 “Dry Clean Only”

09 “Scene Missing”

10 “Wear & Tear”

TOUR DATES:

8/16 – Denver, CO @ D3 Arts *

8/17 – Colorado Springs, CO *

9/12 – Omaha, NE @ Break Room

9/13 – Springfield, IL @ Dumb Records

9/14 – Bloomington, IN @ Roses

9/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA

9/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

9/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Flying V Music Hall

* with Praise

Painted On Smile is out 9/6 on Convulse Records.