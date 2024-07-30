James Stuteley is one-half of the New Zealand duo Carb On Carb, whose most recent album Take Time came out in May. But he’s also the leader of Yon Loader, a new indie rock project whose self-titled debut album arrives in September. Its latest single “Tied Up In” is out now.

Stuteley composed the core of the 11 songs on Yon Loader, and brought in a rotating cast of collaborators to help flesh it out along with key engineer and producer Harry Lilley. “Tied Up In” is a dose of big, sweeping guitar rock, drawing on elements of emo and punk while staying firmly rooted in melody. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Locked And Left Behind”

02 “Tied Up In”

03 “Two Good Things”

04 “Another Month”

05 “Another Year”

06 “Waiting Up”

07 “In The Glow”

08 “In The Way”

09 “The Doubt”

10 “Leaving Now”

11 “Dust Settles Down”

Yon Loader is out in September via Tiny Engines.