We were feeling “Can’t Feel Me,” last winter’s single from Heart To Gold. Today the Minneapolis melodic punks, signees to Will Yip’s Memory Music label, have announced a new LP. Among its 10 songs are “Can’t Feel Me” and today’s new track “TNT,” on which the guitars crunch melodically and the vocals soar with an impassioned grit. Below, watch director Johnny Nguyen’s “TNT” video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Surrounded”

02 “TNT”

03 “Can’t Feel Me”

04 “Mother Falcon”

05 “Mostly”

06 “Belonging (Slow)”

07 “Get It Back”

08 “Pandora”

09 “Blow Up The Spot”

10 “F#”

TOUR DATES:

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

07/31 – Denver, CO @ Moon Room

08/03 – Bay City, MI @ XLNC Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Caberet Fouf

08/06 – Kingston, ON @ The Mansion

08/08 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (supporting You Blew It!)

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (supporting You Blew It!)

Free Help is out 11/15 on Memory Music. Pre-order it here.