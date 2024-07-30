Heart To Gold – “TNT”

New Music July 30, 2024 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

We were feeling “Can’t Feel Me,” last winter’s single from Heart To Gold. Today the Minneapolis melodic punks, signees to Will Yip’s Memory Music label, have announced a new LP. Among its 10 songs are “Can’t Feel Me” and today’s new track “TNT,” on which the guitars crunch melodically and the vocals soar with an impassioned grit. Below, watch director Johnny Nguyen’s “TNT” video.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Surrounded”
02 “TNT”
03 “Can’t Feel Me”
04 “Mother Falcon”
05 “Mostly”
06 “Belonging (Slow)”
07 “Get It Back”
08 “Pandora”
09 “Blow Up The Spot”
10 “F#”

TOUR DATES:
07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
07/31 – Denver, CO @ Moon Room
08/03 – Bay City, MI @ XLNC Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Caberet Fouf
08/06 – Kingston, ON @ The Mansion
08/08 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (supporting You Blew It!)
09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (supporting You Blew It!)

Free Help is out 11/15 on Memory Music. Pre-order it here.

