Heart To Gold – “Can’t Feel Me”

New Music February 26, 2024 8:07 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Heart To Gold toured with Movements, Mannequin Pussy, and Softcult. The experience helped inspire the Minneapolis emo crew’s new song “Can’t Feel Me,” out today.

“I think it’s healthy to have a dream, and if you have the opportunities to chase that, then you sell yourself short by not at least trying,” vocalist and guitarist Grant Whiteoak explained. “The way we try is we tour and spend a lot of time together, seeing the highest of highs and lowest of lows. At the end of the day, it seems our only outlet is what we do when we play together.”

Along with Whiteoak, Heart To Gold is Jim Kiser on bass and Blake Kuether on drums. In 2018, they shared their debut LP Comp, followed by 2022’s Tom. “Can’t Feel Me” was recorded with Will Yip at Studio 4. Watch the video for the track below, shot by Dylan Chazin-Bowman and Whiteoak.

