Indie-pop legends the Softies announced their comeback album The Bed I Made and shared “I Said What I Said.” Rose Melberg and Jen Sbragia have since graced us with “California Highway 99,” and today they offer up a third advance track. “Tiny Flame” maintains the minimalist arrangements and big feelings of the last two singles, suggesting the first Softies album in 24 years will be, unsurprisingly, quite good.

Regarding “Tiny Flame,” Melberg says, “Sometimes the same heat that can set a heart aflame can also burn some shit to the ground.” Hear that song and “California Highway 99” below.

The Bed I Made is out 8/23 on Father/Daughter.