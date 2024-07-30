Earlier this month, Lindsay Reamer announced her debut album Natural Science and unveiled the pretty single “Figs And Peaches.” Today, the Philly singer-songwriter is sharing the endearing earworm “Necessary.”

“I wrote Necessary after working in Wilcox, Arizona with my old friend Kat,” Reamer explained, continuing:

We were living at a Day’s Inn motel and driving to work at a historic fort that was infested with killer bees. There was a bar in town where you could purchase raw meats and grill them yourself on the flat-top. We met some railroad workers there, who were a bit skeptical of our grilling abilities and also confused about what the heck we were doing there. I was newly in love and finally had someone to miss back home. On our day off we went into Tucson and saw those big, beautiful Saguaro cacti. I was eating a continental breakfast every morning and a microwave meal every night. It was a treasured time, despite the accommodations and killer bees. This song is about falling in love romantically, with your friends, with the weird situations of life. Realizing everyone ought to depend on someone — in fact it’s necessary! We tried to channel Sheryl Crow with this one, who I’m really into as a singer and songwriter. Sometimes you gotta slap some raw meat on the grill and see what happens, but don’t let any cowboys tell you it’s too rare or too well done — this is your life.

Below, watch the “Necessary” video, directed by Reamer and her partner John Mitchell.

Natural Science is out 8/16 on Dear Life.