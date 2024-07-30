Fousheé – “Still Around”

New Music July 30, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Fousheé unveiled her sophomore album softCORE. Since then, she appeared on Lil Yachty’s Let’s Start Here and Teezo Touchdown’s How Do You Sleep At Night? Today, the New York alt-soul artist announced her third LP Pointy Heights and shared the lead single “Still Around.”

“Still Around” was produced by Karriem Riggins and Steve Lacy, the latter of whom she collaborated with for the beloved Gemini Rights tune “Sunshine.” “Still Around” is brief but groovy, and it comes with a music video directed by Ben Cole. Watch it below.

Pointy Heights is out 9/13 on RCA.

