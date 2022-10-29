New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.

Opening up to Alternative Press about her varied musical style last spring, Fousheé said: “I think it’s a reflection of my taste. I get really bored very easily, so the music that I listen to is all over the place and a reflection of my personality. If I’ve been writing a lot of sappy love songs, eventually I’ll feel this urge to revolt and then write something polar opposite to that. I love variety. It keeps me entertained.”

Watch and listen to “supernova” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “simmer down”

02 “i’m fine”

03 “bored”

04 “supernova”

05 “spend the money” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

06 “die”

07 “simulation”

08 “unexplainable”

09 “smile”

10 “stupid bitch”

11 “scream my name”

12 “let u back in”

TOUR DATES:

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

softCORE is out 11/18 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.