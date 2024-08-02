Hear Maren Morris’ New Collab With MUNA & Tobias Jesso Jr.

Maren Morris has previewed her Intermission EP with the great Julia Michaels collab “cut!” and the enrapturing ’60s-indebted earworm “i hope i never fall in love.” Now, the full EP is out, and it features a track co-written with MUNA and Tobias Jesso Jr. and produced by MUNA.

MUNA’s pop bombast is evident on “push me over,” which falls halfway through the EP. On Instagram earlier this week, Morris said, “Calling this project Intermission was intentional.” She expounded:

It’s obviously a lyric at the end of the song “Cut!,” but it’s also meaning that there’s more to come. It’s a break in the act, and for me, it’s definitely an act break and new chapter of my life, and I’m so ready to see what’s on the other page. I just am so proud of this music. It wasn’t easy to write because I’m going through a lot, and this is the diary of that.

Last month, Morris suffered a bizarre wardrobe malfunction (or just a poorly designed skirt) and handled it with grace (aka funny TikToks). Check out “push me over” below, along with the whole EP.



