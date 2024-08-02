In June, the Offspring returned with the announcement of their new album SUPERCHARGED and the release of the lead single “Make It All Right.” Today, the pop-punk veterans are back with “Light It Up.”

“This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut,” bandleader Dexter Holland said, continuing:

This character in the song is fed up, he’s had enough, and he’s gonna light it up. He’s ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me. Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, “I’m sick of your shit.” And that was ok! It wasn’t like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that’s kind of the vibe of where “Light It Up” is: You’re fed up, you’ve had it and you want to do something about it. That’s one of things I’ve always loved about punk rock. It’s always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that’s still true. I still love writing songs like that.

SUPERCHARGED is out 10/11 on Concord Records.