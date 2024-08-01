Back in 2011, Tegan Quin of Tegan And Sara had her identity stolen and personal files hacked in what would become a huge catfishing scheme. Now, that story is coming to Hulu in the form of an upcoming documentary called Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara, set to premiere this October.

Tegan And Sara are executive producing the documentary, with Britney vs. Spears filmmaker and investigator Erin Lee Carr at the helm. A press release (via The Hollywood Reporter) for the doc reads:

The film is an examination of the severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt that resulted from Fegan’s (Fake Tegan) actions. Told through Tegan’s own voice, the voices of deceived fans, a trove of visceral communications between fake Tegan and their victims, and the visual history of the band’s behind-the-scenes archive, this documentary feature is a thriller, a caper, a whodunnit and an intimate personal journey rolled into one.

Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara is out on 10/1. It’ll mark the second time in recent memory that the Quins’ real life has been adapted for the small screen, following their 2022 Amazon Freevee series High School, which was based on their memoir.