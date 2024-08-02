Shawn Mendes Is A Man Of The Woods Now

Shawn Mendes — the hitmaker who sung annoyingly catchy pop tunes about needing stitches without a specific person’s kisses — is pivoting. Considering the meteoric rise of folk musician Noah Kahan, it makes sense for Mendes to try out that sort of thing, too — and it’s obvious that’s what he’s doing with Shawn, his new album announced today.

The lead singles “Isn’t That Enough” and “Why Why Why” are out Aug. 8th, but a trailer is out now and it tells you everything you need to know: acoustic guitar, friends laughing around a campfire, even some facial hair. Perhaps he, not unlike his ex Camila Cabello, had something of an identity crisis and needed a big switch.

Shawn was written and recorded over two years in an array of locations such as Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City. It was written and produced by Mendes wih collaborators Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin, Amy Allen, and Ethan Gruska. About it, Mendes wrote on Instagram:

Music really can be medicine. Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.

Below, watch the trailer for the album and see his tour dates.

08/08 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

08/13 — London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane

10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Shawn is out 11/18 on Island.