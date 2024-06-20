Real Chaos Befell Camila Cabello’s Fake-Chaotic Album

Is chaos really chaos if you summon it on purpose? A few years ago, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello went about the business of being a pop ingenue with determined seriousness and as much trying-hard as possible. She gave interviews about how she’d rather go out to dinner with her mom than attend an awards-show afterparty and how she never swore in her songs because she wanted to be a good role model for her sisters. Her singles, even when they didn’t sound theatrical, nevertheless had Broadway-audition energy: lots of effortful belting and vocal runs and romantic-lead scenarios. She was cast as Cinderella, which made sense. Now Cabello is showing up to Fallon interviews with Donatella Versace hair and telegenically irreverent stories about weekslong debauchery. More shockingly to pop heads, she pureed her showy, X Factor-trained voice into hyperpop goo on a blown-out, Gucci Mane-interpolating lead single that many people found genuinely offputting. (It has yet to crack the Billboard top 80.)

Perhaps anticipating that this all might seem a little forced, Cabello insisted in Paper Magazine before any new music dropped that “there is no master plan.” (Worth noting: An exec at Interscope, Cabello’s new label, touted the artist’s heavy involvement with such plan-like matters as “What are the big looks with the [digital service provider] partners? What is the strategy with radio?”) But that hasn’t stopped people from seeing one. Her sudden Dionysian detour has been made a point of contention in stan wars against former Fifth Harmony member Normani, whose album quietly dropped this summer, and Charli XCX, whose album Brat serves similar bubblegum-bling pop with party-crashing abandon and whose Pop 2 single “I Got It” has a similar patter chorus and weirdo vibe. The ripoff accusations – which Charli acknowledged in a mildly shady video after “I Luv It” dropped – are endless, but personally, I don’t hear it. Charli XCX didn’t invent this sound.

On new album C, XOXO, out next week, Cabello expels all the hyperpop influence in one Auto-Tune-smeared interlude after “I Luv It”; nothing afterward sounds anything like it. What this album reminds me of, more than anything, is Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz: the hard pivot into aesthetic and musical goblin mode, the adopted rap flows interspersed with straightforward power ballads, the neon and gonzo and Spring Breakers comparisons, and oh yes, the controversies about racism. But imagine Bangerz without the controversy or the 2,000-word thinkpieces on appropriation (don’t worry, this isn’t that), if it were received as just a normal pop album.

And despite the gonzo marketing, C, XOXO is surprisingly normal underneath its bangerz. Even “I Luv It” is, as reviewer Hannah Jocelyn wrote, built on “a classic AABB chorus, only the AAs are iluvitiluvitiluvitiluvit and the BBs are Gucci Mane samples.” The album’s two main producers balance the somewhat outre with the extremely mainstream: El Guincho, whose credits include most of Rosalía’s recent work, FKA Twigs’ Caprisongs, and this remix of Bjork’s “Cosmogony”; and Jasper Harris, whose credits include Tate McRae and Doja Cat. They conceived of C, XOXO as a love letter to Miami, and El Guincho mentioned a specific sound, the bottom-heavy “car audio bass” records from ’90s subwoofer competitions: “You hear them driving around the city when they stop at a traffic light and there’s four different bass patterns coming out of the cars.”

But despite plenty of lyrical shoutouts, including an entire pregaming interlude called “305tillidie” (a reference to Miami’s original area code), the concept only holds up to a point. “I Luv It” is strongly Atlanta-coded, between the Gucci Mane interpolation and the fact that Cabello sounds more like Young Thug than on her actual track with Young Thug. “He Knows” samples a jazz-soul track by British artist Ojerime and sets it to the kind of pop-house beat that’s truly worldwide. Cabello explained this musical globetrotting by pointing out that Miami is “a melting pot of music and of culture” – which is true, but also a convenient explanation for exploring a lot of new genres on an album. Even Pitbull, the original Mr. 305, rebranded as Mr. Worldwide.

But it’s hard to see C, XOXO as a cynical commercial move, because a cynical commercial move would make far fewer strange choices than this album does. There’s a reason “I Luv It” charted so low; on first listen I genuinely wondered whether I was being trolled. “June Gloom,” a languidly crooned other-woman ballad that heavily evokes a certain other artist who’s sung about summer melancholy, ends with a squawking outro that my logical mind knows is not a homage to Hudson Mohawke’s memetic sex music “Cbat.” But it sure sounds like one. (Maybe it’s the lyrics that draw the association; without getting too specific, the Lana Del Rey song this evokes isn’t actually “Summertime Sadness” but “Cola.”) City Girls talking shit and delivering twerk instructions on “Dade County Dreaming”? Expected. Talking shit and delivering twerk instructions over an elegiac piano loop? Less expected!

“Chanel No. 5” is introduced with an out-of-tune piano and an Auto-Tuned mumble that makes the Playboi Carti verse on “I Luv It” seem trad, as Cabello brags about spritzing the titular perfume as a twisted seduction tactic from a “sick mind.” But over 100 years after Chanel No. 5’s release and over 60 after Marilyn Monroe famously suggested that she wore it nude in bed, it is now widely considered not just an old lady perfume but the old lady perfume, and pretty much the exact fragrance opposite of this song. (For the record, C, XOXO is more like Viva La Juicy.) One track finds Cabello pining for an ex who she remembers as the GOAT. It’s called “BOAT.”

Stranger yet, three tracks on C, XOXO are credited to Cabello but entirely turned over to other musicians, with barely a backing vocal and no indication that the album was meant as a Pop 2/DJ Khaled-style showcase of different artists. (Only one of them is from Miami, too.) On the first, “Pink XOXO,” PinkPantheress muses about her paranoiac situations for less than a minute; the snippet is nice enough, but in the words of Dionne Warwick: ? The second, with as little editorializing as possible, is a soundbyte by viral “Dreidel Bop” rapper BLP Kosher about how Cabello’s music allowed him to express grief: “I think that was the first music… album that I actually shed tears to while it was playing.” The third… well, we’ll get to it.