Doechii – “Alter Ego” (Feat. JT)

New Music March 29, 2024 12:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Doechii – “Alter Ego” (Feat. JT)

New Music March 29, 2024 12:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Here’s a wild one: “Alter Ego” brings together Florida hip-hop stars Doechii and JT (of City Girls fame) for a high-energy Eurodance-inspired pop-rap throwdown. It’s got a massive two-word hook that will get stuck in your head (accented with high-pitched cheerleader-chant vocals), a frenetic jock-jam dance beat that will move your body, and bars upon bars of confident shit talk from its leading ladies. Doechii’s TDE labelmate SZA called it “the craziest song I’ve heard all year,” and who am I to argue with Solána? Listen below.

“Alter Ego” is out now on TDE/Capitol.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

New Third Wave Emo Festival All Your Friends Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Vinyl Artwork Rejected By Paul McCartney For Being “Too Unflattering” Is Being Auctioned For Charity

2 days ago 0

20 Essential Freak Folk Songs

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest