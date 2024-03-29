Here’s a wild one: “Alter Ego” brings together Florida hip-hop stars Doechii and JT (of City Girls fame) for a high-energy Eurodance-inspired pop-rap throwdown. It’s got a massive two-word hook that will get stuck in your head (accented with high-pitched cheerleader-chant vocals), a frenetic jock-jam dance beat that will move your body, and bars upon bars of confident shit talk from its leading ladies. Doechii’s TDE labelmate SZA called it “the craziest song I’ve heard all year,” and who am I to argue with Solána? Listen below.

“Alter Ego” is out now on TDE/Capitol.