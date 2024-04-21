Watch Lil Nas X Join Kevin Abstract To Debut Collab “Tennessee” At Coachella

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News April 21, 2024 10:50 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last weekend at Coachella, Kevin Abstract invited Sky Ferreira on stage for a cover of Lady A’s “Need You Now.” Last night, Lil Nas X joined Abstract during his set at the festival to debut a new song called “Tennessee.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever publicly put out a song with the person I’m about to bring out,” Abstract said, introducing Lil Nas X. “He means a lot to me and he means a lot to the culture and I’m very lucky to know him.”

Last year, Abstract dropped a solo album entitled Blanket, which took influence from Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse. The Brockhampton member also has a song on the forthcoming Talking Heads tribute album.

Lil Nas X has been teasing a new mixtape called Nasarati 2. Last month, he leaked “Light Again” on SoundCloud; since then, he’s also posted “Right There” and “Lean On My Body.”

“Tennessee” should be on streaming soon since it’s available for pre-save. Watch footage of Lil Nas X and Abstract’s performance below.

