Sky Ferreira popped up as a surprise guest at the beginning of Kevin Abstract’s Coachella set on Saturday afternoon. She sang a quadeca-produced cover of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum)’s 2009 hit “Need You Now.” Ferreira just wrapped up a European tour last week, her latest in a string of live shows that kicked off last year. Check out video of her Coachella appearance below.

Last year, Ferreira’s debut album Night Time, My Time turned 10.