Lil Nas X Leaks His New Song “Light Again” On SoundCloud: “Sorry Columbia!”

New Music March 30, 2024 11:44 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In January, Lil Nas X kicked off the year with “J CHRIST” and “Where Do We Go Now.” Last month, he began teasing a new song, and the hitmaker leaked it on Soundcloud on Friday.

The track is called “Light Again” and it’s produced by Take A Daytrip. On X, he wrote: “Ngl probably gonna get in trouble for this but light again out now on soundcloud! sorry Columbia!” Hear “Light Again” below.

Last week, Lil Nas X also featured on a track with skaiwater and 9lives called “light!” Hear that below.

