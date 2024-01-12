Lil Nas X could have easily faded into a one-hit-wonder after the viral success of “Old Town Road,” but he capitalized on it and has stuck around. After his debut 7 EP proved not to be a total faceplant, he conquered pop on his own terms with his first full-length Montero, which spun off two more #1 singles, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” Can he do it again?

Today, the pop provocateur is releasing his first new single in nearly two years, “J CHRIST,” which he said is “DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” Nas co-wrote it with Omer Fedi, Gesaffelstein, and Blake Slatkin and co-produced it with Fedi and Gesaffelstein.

The announcement of a second Lil Nas X album is presumably not far off. Check out the video for “J CHRIST” below.

“J CHRIST” is out now via Columbia.