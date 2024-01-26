Lil Nas X – “Where Do We Go Now”

Lil Nas X – “Where Do We Go Now”

New Music January 26, 2024 12:13 AM By Chris DeVille

With his big comeback single “J Christ,” Lil Nas X ruffled feathers but didn’t earn a big-splash chart debut like fellow pop star Ariana Grande, who launched her new album cycle simultaneously. (He was amused to debut at #69.)

Where do we go now? To LNX’s next single, “Where Do We Go Now.” Montero teased the track on Instagram with the caption “good news yall im dropping new music to match with your depression.” He wrote the new song with Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin for his documentary Long Live Montero, which premieres Saturday on HBO and Max. Hear “Where Do We Go Now” below.

