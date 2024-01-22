Max Martin Breaks Record For Producing Most #1 Songs As Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Debuts Atop Hot 100

News January 22, 2024 2:10 PM By James Rettig

Max Martin Breaks Record For Producing Most #1 Songs As Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Debuts Atop Hot 100

News January 22, 2024 2:10 PM By James Rettig

Max Martin has now produced the most #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 as Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” debuts at the top of this week’s chart. Martin has produced 24 chart-toppers, beating out George Martin’s 23 (19 of those were with the Beatles).

Martin is also now tied with John Lennon for the second-most Hot 100 #1s for songwriters at 26. Paul McCartney, with 32, is still in the top spot there.

Martin’s first #1 hit was Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” which reached the top of the chart in the beginning of 1999.

“Yes, And?” is Grande’s sixth single to debut at #1. She’s now tied with Taylor Swift among women with the most #1 debuts; Drake has the most with nine chart-topping debuts.

The track is the lead single from Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

Related

30 Essential Max Martin Songs
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

1 day ago 0

Watch Jack Black Sing AC/DC’s “Big Balls” With Foo Fighters In Auckland

2 days ago 0

Jazz Fest 2024 Lineup Includes The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Vampire Weekend, & So Many Legends

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest