Max Martin Breaks Record For Producing Most #1 Songs As Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Debuts Atop Hot 100

Max Martin has now produced the most #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 as Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” debuts at the top of this week’s chart. Martin has produced 24 chart-toppers, beating out George Martin’s 23 (19 of those were with the Beatles).

Martin is also now tied with John Lennon for the second-most Hot 100 #1s for songwriters at 26. Paul McCartney, with 32, is still in the top spot there.

Martin’s first #1 hit was Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” which reached the top of the chart in the beginning of 1999.

“Yes, And?” is Grande’s sixth single to debut at #1. She’s now tied with Taylor Swift among women with the most #1 debuts; Drake has the most with nine chart-topping debuts.

The track is the lead single from Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.