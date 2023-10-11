Kevin Abstract Announces New Album Blanket Inspired By Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, & Modest Mouse

News October 11, 2023 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Kevin Abstract Announces New Album Blanket Inspired By Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, & Modest Mouse

News October 11, 2023 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Last week former Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract released his new solo single “Blanket.” Abstract has never been one to let genre parameters rein him in — Brockhampton’s approach to hip-hop always seemed pretty free-flowing and open-ended — but this was decidedly a rock song. It’s not the only rock song Abstract has recorded.

Today he’s announcing his new album, also called Blanket. Abstract made it over three months earlier this year with his longtime producer/collaborator Romil Hemnani plus multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham. “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” Abstract said in a press release. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.” So: Pac-NW-indie-rock-inspired Kevin Abstract album on the way!

To further preview Blanket, Abstract shared a one-minute teaser video called “GUM,” which you can watch below. It’s definitely a reference to his favorite music blog Stereogum, we assume.

Blanket is out 11/3 on Store/RCA. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

2 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest