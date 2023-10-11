Last week former Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract released his new solo single “Blanket.” Abstract has never been one to let genre parameters rein him in — Brockhampton’s approach to hip-hop always seemed pretty free-flowing and open-ended — but this was decidedly a rock song. It’s not the only rock song Abstract has recorded.

Today he’s announcing his new album, also called Blanket. Abstract made it over three months earlier this year with his longtime producer/collaborator Romil Hemnani plus multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham. “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” Abstract said in a press release. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.” So: Pac-NW-indie-rock-inspired Kevin Abstract album on the way!

To further preview Blanket, Abstract shared a one-minute teaser video called “GUM,” which you can watch below. It’s definitely a reference to his favorite music blog Stereogum, we assume.

Blanket is out 11/3 on Store/RCA. Pre-order it here.