For a while, Kevin Abstract, former leader of the hyped-up rap crew Brockhampton, has been teasing a new solo project. Last week, Abstract played a last-minute gig at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Last night, he played another set at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. At both shows, Abstract played with a full band. At both shows, Abstract seemed to suggest that he’s made a rock record. Today, he’s released a new single.

“Blanket,” the new Kevin Abstract single, is indeed a rock song. It’s two minutes long, and it has Abstract whispering and yelping over fuzzed-out grunge guitars. The track doesn’t really have any hooks or structure, so it feels more like a statement of intent than an actual song. Abstract co-directed the video with Cole Bat. In the clip, he hangs out with cute, fuzzy monsters and watches a news report about mysterious meteors crashing into Earth. Check it out below.

Kevin Abstract hasn’t announced an album yet or anything, but he’s playing Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival next month.