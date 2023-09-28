Kevin Abstract Debuts New Rock Album At First Solo Show In Six Years

Kevin Abstract, former leader of the defunct LA-based rap crew Brockhampton, has apparently made a rock album. Brockhampton released their final LP The Family last year. Last night, Abstract played a solo show in the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Abstract announced that show only a few days earlier; it was his first solo show in six years. At the show, Abstract played with a full band, bashing out a full set of rock songs that he’d never performed anywhere beforehand.

Around the same time that he announced the Los Angeles show, Kevin Abstract shared a short teaser for a new song that seems to be called “Blanket.” You only hear a few seconds of the track in the video, but it sounds energetically grungy.

According to Setlist.fm, Abstract opened his show last night with “Blanket,” and he played nine songs, all of them new. Only a couple of videos from the show have popped up online, but you can watch them below.

https://twitter.com/RyanNice/status/1707414844800913731

Kevin Abstract released a couple of solo singles in 2021, but he hasn’t released a solo album since 2019’s Arizona Baby.