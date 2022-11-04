At the beginning of this year, the LA-based rap collective Brockhampton announced plans to take an “indefinite hiatus.” In that announcement, the group said that their two sets at Coachella would be their last live shows. When they played Coachella, Brockhampton teased the release of a final album. That LP is called The Family, and it’s coming out in a couple of weeks. The first single from The Family has the delightful title “Big Pussy,” and it’s out now.

“Big Pussy” is a messy, chaotic banger with an energetic beat that keeps changing. The song opens with jazz samples, and when it kicks in, it has a monster of a bassline — a looped acoustic roll that recalls A Tribe Called Quest, probably intentionally. Interestingly, “Big Pussy” isn’t a group effort. Where most Brockhampton tracks are posse cuts, “Big Pussy” is a solo showcase for group leader Kevin Abstract, who attacks the track with an aggressive sense of purpose that feels new. Check it out below.

The Family is out 11/18 on Question Everyting/RCA.