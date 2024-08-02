Garbage Drop Off Ohana And HFStival, Replaced By Devo And Liz Phair

Garbage just wrapped up a tour in Europe, where Peaches joined them in Berlin for an epic mashup of “Push It” and “Fuck The Pain Away.” However, the rock veterans have canceled their performances at California’s Ohana fest and DC/Baltimore’s HFStival in September; Devo will be replacing them at the former, and Liz Phair at the latter.

“It is with great and sincere regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct,” the band wrote on social media.

They continued, “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologize wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and supportive promoters. We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025. Sending so much love as always. Stay kind.”

Neil Young also dropped off of Ohana earlier this year, and it was recently announced that Sting will be replacing him.