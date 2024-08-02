Stream Ween’s Chocolate And Cheese 30th Anniversary Reissue Feat. Previously Unreleased Tracks

Ween have never been the kind of band who were destined for mainstream success, but they came closer than they’ve ever been when they released their fourth album Chocolate And Cheese in 1994. At the height of the ’90s alt-rock era, Dean and Gene Ween had major-label resources behind them, and they found themselves recording in an actual studio for the first time, though maintained total artistic control and played every instrument themselves.

The resulting LP is one of the weirder major-label artifacts of 1994, and it didn’t exactly turn Ween into stars, though they did get the single “Voodoo Lady” into light alt-rock radio rotation. But the sense of freaked-out smartass ambition on Chocolate And Cheese is unlike anything else, either in Ween’s catalog or pretty much anywhere else.

Today, Ween released their 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of Chocolate And Cheese. It’s been remastered by Bernie Grundman, who previously worked on reissues of albums like Thriller and Aja, and it’s got 15 previously unreleased demos and outtakes that were chosen by the Ween brothers themselves. Some of those songs have never been out in any form. Stream the deluxe edition below.

Chocolate And Cheese (Deluxe Edition) is out now on Elektra.