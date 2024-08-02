Mariah Carey Announces Biggest Christmas Tour To Date

Right now, the climate where I live is so unpleasantly muggy that the mere act of walking my dogs feels like a herculian effort. That means I’m not really in the mental place to think about Mariah Carey reclaiming her mantle as Queen Of Christmas or “All I Want For Christmas Is You” inevitably spending another damn month atop the Billboard Hot 100. But business realities are what they are, and Mariah Carey would like us all to know that she’s preparing to head out on her biggest-ever Christmas tour this year.

On the day after Halloween every year, Mariah Carey posts a video announcing the return of the Christmas season, letting the world know, “It’s time!” The name of her upcoming Christmas Time tour is a reference to that. The run is pegged to the 30th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It kicks off early November in Highland, California, and it hits arenas across North America before wrapping up 12/17 in Carey’s New York hometown. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/13 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

12/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/07 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

It’s probably worth mentioning that Mariah Carey is one of the defining hitmakers of our lifetimes and that she doesn’t mount full-scale tours that often. Christmas might just be a good excuse to go see her.