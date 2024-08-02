Mariah Carey Announces Biggest Christmas Tour To Date
Right now, the climate where I live is so unpleasantly muggy that the mere act of walking my dogs feels like a herculian effort. That means I’m not really in the mental place to think about Mariah Carey reclaiming her mantle as Queen Of Christmas or “All I Want For Christmas Is You” inevitably spending another damn month atop the Billboard Hot 100. But business realities are what they are, and Mariah Carey would like us all to know that she’s preparing to head out on her biggest-ever Christmas tour this year.
On the day after Halloween every year, Mariah Carey posts a video announcing the return of the Christmas season, letting the world know, “It’s time!” The name of her upcoming Christmas Time tour is a reference to that. The run is pegged to the 30th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It kicks off early November in Highland, California, and it hits arenas across North America before wrapping up 12/17 in Carey’s New York hometown. Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
11/06 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/13 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
11/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
12/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/07 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
12/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
It’s probably worth mentioning that Mariah Carey is one of the defining hitmakers of our lifetimes and that she doesn’t mount full-scale tours that often. Christmas might just be a good excuse to go see her.