Last year, the grimy Seattle punks Filth Is Eternal released their album Find Out. Earlier this summer, I saw them open for Baroness and Ruby The Hatchet, and it was a sick-ass show. Now, Filth Is Eternal have shared their version Hole’s “Violet,” an all-time classic of ’90s alt-rock.

I have to imagine that “Violet” is not an easy song to cover, since it’s so dependent on Courtney Love’s extremely specific throat-wracked howl. But Filth Is Eternal’s version of the song allows the band to get into a more sensitive mode, even as they add a bit more heavy discordance to the original song. If there’s anyone on the current landscape who can scream like Love, it’s Filth Is Eternal leader Lis D’Angelo. Here’s what she says about the cover:

We have always loved Hole, and “Violet” was a song all of us were interested in covering. Love herself has always been fearless and uncompromising. The lyrics suggest resentment, violence, and the sexual exploitation of a person under the guise of romance. As the track moves forward, she harnesses her frustrations, finds a way to gain control, to break through, and does so with raw energy and power. The track, between the lyrics and the arrangement, is fucking brilliant and inspiring and an energy we wanted to tap into.

Below, hear Filth Is Eternal’s version of “Violet” and watch the OG Hole video.