Earlier this year, the mysterious and pranksterish UK dance duo Two Shell released their FKA twigs collaboration “Talk To Me” and their own single “Gimmi It.” Now, Two Shell have teamed up with Sugababes, the British girl group who dropped a string of excellent UK hits in the early ’00s, for a radical rework of an old Sugababes jam.

The new song “Round” is effectively a remix of the Sugababes song “Round Round,” an absolute dance-pop jam that topped the UK charts in 2002. But “Round” isn’t exactly a remix because the current Sugababes lineup came in to re-record their vocals. However you define the track, “Round” is a very cool piece of warped, playful club music. The original “Round Round” was a great song, but even if you don’t know it, it’s fun to hear Two Shell twisting, chopping, and rearranging it. Below, listen to “Round” and watch the “Round Round” video.