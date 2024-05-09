A couple of months ago, the impishly silly and intentionally mysterious London dance duo Two Shell released “Talk To Me,” their long-teased FKA twigs collaboration. Last month, the duo played Coachella. According to a press release their set “was enjoyed by high profile names including Yeat, David Guetta, and Jaden Smith,” which sounds like a frightening blunt rotation. At Coachella, Two Shell debuted a new single, and that single is out now.

The new track “Gimmi It” is a big, bright, dizzy rave anthem that works on both experimental and crowd-pleasing levels. It’s a disorienting piece of music, with harshly chopped-up samples skittering off in every direction, but it’s also full of giddy sugar-rush hooks. If you’re into the PC Music side of the future-pop underground, you’ll probably have a lot of fun with this one. Listen below.

“Gimmi It” is out now on Young.