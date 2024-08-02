A lot of the most revered characters in screamo and post-hardcore are backing the new Sonagi EP. Off Minor/Saetia member Steve Roche recorded Everything Is Longing, and it’s out today on Touché Amoré leader Jeremy Bolm’s Secret Voice label, which dropped the awesome screamo comp Balladeers, Redefined last year. One listen to opening track “Rain Shadow” was enough to see why: The band, led by Closer’s Ryann Slauson, is playing some of the most explosive and satisfying skramz in the biz.

Everything Is Longing includes three more tracks of similar quality, music that ratchets up the drama with brilliant musicality and a strong control of dynamics. It’s on the less abrasive side of the genre — the arrangements are built around full-bodied melodic guitar wizardry, and the vocals sound strained and pained but never cross over into a piercing rasp — but Sonagi aren’t afraid to freak it when the song calls for it. Listen below.

<a href="https://sonagiphl.bandcamp.com/album/everything-is-longing">Everything Is Longing by Sonagi</a>

Everything Is Longing is out now on Secret Voice.