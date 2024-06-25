A few years ago, Ryann Slauson, leader of the great Philadelphia screamo band Closer, started a new group called Sonagi, named after the Korean word for sudden rainstorms. Sonagi released their debut album Precedent in 2022, and it’s proof that Ryann Slauson now has two great bands. The epic, churning Precedent was one of my favorite hardcore albums of its year, and now I’m happy to report that Sonagi have announced a new EP.

Sonagi recorded their EP Everything Is Longing with former Off Minor/Saetia member Steve Roche at his Permanent Hearing Damage studio. It’s coming out in a month and a half on Touché Amoré leader Jeremy Bolm’s Secret Voice label. The record deals with heavy subjects like trans identity and the loss Of Ryann Slauson’s father. “Rain Shadow,” the EP’s opening track and first single, is a bruised, stormy ripper that builds to a climactic roar: “Fuck the air in your lungs!” Below, you’ll find the “Rain Shadow” video, the Everything Is Longing tracklist, and Sonagi’s upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rain Shadow”

02 “Polite Excuses”

03 “Stars As A Weapon”

04 “Grief Tourist”

TOUR DATES:

7/05-06 – Oakland, CA @ Nine Lives Warehouse

7/08 – San Jose, CA @ Jade Cathayn

7/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ 415.BKFD

7/11 – Pomona, CA @ The Haven

7/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rocket 88

The Everything Is Longing EP is out 8/2 on Secret Voice.