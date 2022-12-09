The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022

I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.

Turnstile weren’t the only ones. This year, hardcore rose up to dizzy new cultural heights. The videos of the big DIY festivals – Sound And Fury in Los Angeles, Outbreak in Manchester – were stunning. Hard, aggressive, intense music has always defined itself by its own voluntary exclusion. Hardcore is its own world, and that world rarely crosses over into the rest of the popular music realm. But this year, more people learned how to meet hardcore on hardcore’s level. More people learned just how good this music can feel.

Hardcore will always exist in its truest form in the out-of-the-way places: living rooms, basements, warehouses, rented-out church halls. That’s not going to change just because Turnstile are opening for Blink-182. Turnstile didn’t release a new album this year. Neither did Knocked Loose or Code Orange, some of the other hardcore bands who have unexpectedly found their way to biggest stages. But the genre still gave us tremendous, earthshaking, blood-pounding albums this year.

On some level, hardcore is a genre built around moments, not around full-length LPs, so the idea of listing the year’s best hardcore albums is at least a little bit ridiculous. (The New York Times’ Jon Caramanica included the video of Gulch’s final live show on his list of the year’s best albums, which is both ridiculous and entirely correct.) Even if we’re just talking about the year’s best records, the whole “album” thing is both limiting and misleading. There’s a strong case that End It’s Unpleasant Living is the best, most impactful hardcore record of 2022, and Unpleasant Living is not an album. It’s eight minutes long. It’s absolutely vital, and it fucking rules, but we’d be fudging things pretty hard if we called Unpleasant Living an album. By that same token, this list doesn’t include recent EPs from Fugitive, Speed, Warthog, Killing Pace, or XweaponX. They’re all great, They’re all important. They’re just not albums.

In assembling this kind of list, you also have to make hard choices about what does and does not count as hardcore. Nobody will ever agree on that question. In writing about the genre at Stereogum, I’ve never been remotely consistent in my answers. I’m still not. This list includes a lot of things that might not count as hardcore, depending on where you stand. It does not include some great records that don’t fully, entirely fit my definition – at least not in the moment that I’m putting the list together. If you love hardcore, or if you’re simply intrigued by the genre, I would wholeheartedly recommend the new albums from Hammered Hulls, Spice, Cave In, High Vis, and Show Me The Body – all great records that are, at the very least, hardcore-adjacent. But they’re not on this list.

The world of straight-up hardcore also gave us a whole lot more than 10 great albums this year. Apologies to Punitive Weapon, Excide, Age Of Apocalypse, Combust, Vein.fm, and Gridiron, among many others. The 10 albums on this list were merely my 10 personal favorites, but they’re barely even the tip of the iceberg. Hardcore is in a magical place right now, and the best way to experience it is by going out to as many shows as possible – whether or not you know the bands, whether or not you know anyone in the crowd. The actual albums are a small part of the whole, but the albums can be fucking great, too. These are my favorites. What are yours?