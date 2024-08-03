Drake Sings “Wah Gwan Delilah” Live For The First Time And Announces Album With PartyNextDoor In Surprise Toronto Appearance

On Friday, Drake made a surprise appearance at PartyNextDoor’s Toronto concert. PartyNextDoor was the first signee to Drake’s OVO Sound label, and now they’re releasing a collaborative album. He also performed his Snowd4y collab, the local slang Plain White T’s cover Wah Gwan Delilah,” live for the first time.

“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake said to the crowd. “So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

Drake took the stage for almost an hour at the Budweiser Stage; watch his performance of “Wah Gwan Delilah” below.

Drake got a friendlier reception than when Limp Bizkit shouted him out at the same venue last month.