A$AP Rocky Teases New Song “Hood Happy” With Morrissey, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, & Fatman Scoop

On Friday, A$AP Rocky released “Highjack,” an unexpected collaboration with Jessica Pratt from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, reportedly coming out August 30. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the rapper revealed that there’s also a song on the LP called “Hood Happy” that features Morrissey, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, and Fatman Scoop.

A$AP Rocky said in 2021 that Morrissey was writing, producing, and singing on his record. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” A$AP Rocky said about the former Smiths vocalist. On his website, Morrissey wrote that “The Guardian will be horrified to hear” about this collaboration, because he has long been upset with their coverage of him.

Moz recently did a bunch of live rarities to kick off a Vegas residency. According to setlist.fm, he performed “Bigmouth Strikes Again” and “How Can Anybody Possibly Know How I Feel?” for the first time since 2016, “Ganglord,” “I Will See You in Far-Off Places,” and “The World Is Full Of Crashing Bores” for the first time since 2017, and “I Like You” for the first time since 2006.

Watch A$AP Rocky’s interview below.