Watch Deftones Perform “Passenger” For The First Time In Five Years At Lollapalooza Aftershow

News August 3, 2024 3:04 PM By Danielle Chelosky

News August 3, 2024 3:04 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Deftones are getting ready to play Lollapalooza tonight. On Thursday, the band performed at one of the Chicago festival’s aftershows at the Metro, and their setlist included “Passenger,” which they haven’t played since 2019.

The show was announced earlier this week, and the venue only has a 1,100-capacity. “Passenger” comes from their beloved 2000 classic White Pony. Watch the clips from the night below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Metro Chicago (@metrochicago)

